Op Selamat: 113 fatalities recorded

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 113 deaths in road accidents was recorded nationwide in Op Selamat as of yesterday, said Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Razarudin Husain.

He said during the six days of Op Selamat which was launched on April 29 in conjunction with the Aidilfitri festival, a total of 9,816 accidents were reported nationwide.

He said on the first day itself, a total of 2,140 accidents was logged involving 10 deaths while yesterday alone (the sixth day) 1,455 accidents were recorded involving 24 fatalities.

“Motorcyclists and pillion riders formed the highest number with 72 deaths, followed by 30 car drivers and passengers, six pedestrians, two involving a van driver and passenger, two deaths in a four-wheel drive as well as one taxi passenger or driver,“ he said when contacted today.

Razarudin said Selangor recorded the highest number of accidents with 2,160 cases, followed by Johor (1,372), Perak (982), Kuala Lumpur (875), Penang (803), Kedah (659), Pahang (561) and Negeri Sembilan (507).

He said Melaka recorded 405 accidents followed by Kelantan (484 cases), Sarawak (319), Sabah (311), Terengganu (303) and Perlis (75).

“Urban roads recorded the highest number of accidents with 3,876 cases, followed by federal roads with 2,148 cases, state roads (1,937) and highways (1,043),“ he said.

During the period, he said, a total of 26,837 summonses for six major offences were issued to drivers with speeding being the main misdemeanor with 25,582 summonses. - Bernama