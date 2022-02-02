Op Selamat 17: Road accidents in S’gor reduced by 30.87%

SHAH ALAM: The number of road crashes in Selangor in the first four days of the special operation in conjunction with the Chinese New Year this time around has seen a 30.87 per cent decrease compared to last year.

Selangor police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed (pix) in a statement here, yesterday said during the current ‘Op Selamat 17’, a total of 1,420 cases of road crashes were recorded in the first four days, while 2,054 accidents were recorded within the same period in 2020.

He said of the total number of crashes recorded so far this year, 219 accidents occurred on highways, 96 (federal roads), 182 (state roads), 825 (town roads) and 98 on other roads.

Eight of them have been fatal, all of which involved motorcyclists.

“The number of death cases also decreased by six, where during Op Selamat 16 in 2020, a total of 14 deaths were recorded involving 11 motorcyclists and three pedestrians,“ he said.

Meanwhile, he said 11,464 summonses were also issued, with 95 per cent of them for driving above the speed limit.

Op Selamat 17 is being implemented for 10 days until Feb 6, 2022.

-Bernama