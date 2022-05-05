OP Selamat 18: Cops issue over 13,000 summonses

ALOR SETAR: Kedah police have issued 13,024 summonses during Op Selamat 18, conducted over six days from April 29 in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

Kedah Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Mohd Mahiri Hussin said 9,413 summonses were issued for speeding, while the remaining were issued for various traffic offences.

“During the six-day operation, 660 road accidents were recorded, an increase of 135 cases compared to the same period in Op Selamat 15/2019.

“A total of nine fatal cases were recorded, followed by five serious injuries and minor injuries (42 cases),” he told Bernama here today.

Mohd Mahiri said the nine fatal cases involved five motorcyclists, one pillion rider, one lorry driver, one car passenger, and one pedestrian. “As most of the fatal accident cases involved motorcyclists, I would like to warn them not to race or ride their vehicles in a dangerous manner.

“Other road users are urged to drive carefully, and always abide by the traffic rules to avoid accidents or legal actions, “ he added. — Bernama