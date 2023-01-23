Op Selamat 19 : 16 individuals arrested for drug-related offences in Machang

KOTA BHARU: Sixteen individuals, aged between 18 and 45, were arrested by the police for drug abuse during a three-day Op Selamat operation conducted in the Machang district since Jan 19.

Machang police chief Supt Mohd. Adli Mat Daud said four of them were investigated under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“Two suspects are being investigated under Section 30(3) of the Poisons Act 1952, and the remaining 10 suspects are being investigated under Section 15(1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1955,” he said in a statement today.

He said the operation was conducted with the cooperation of the Road Transport Department, the Civil Defence Force, the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department and the Volunteer Department (Rela).

Mohd Adli said two individuals were also arrested for alleged involvement in house-breaking and theft.

During the operation, he said the police also issued 177 summonses to traffic offenders for were issued for committing various offences, including disobeying traffic lights, crossing double lines and using handphones while driving. - Bernama