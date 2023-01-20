Op Selamat not conducted to ‘disturb’ road users: Police

KUALA LUMPUR: The road safety operation ‘Op Selamat’ is not conducted during festive seasons to ‘disturb’ road users but to ensure smooth traffic flow and reduce road accidents, said Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director, Datuk Seri Mat Kassim Karim.

In a statement today, he said throughout the operation, members of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will be stationed at the locations that had been identified to assist road users and ensure their safety.

The statement was issued in response to an article titled “JPJ, Polis jangan ‘ganggu’ perjalanan musim raya”, published by a local newspaper yesterday, which claimed that taking enforcement actions against road users during the Chinese New Year holidays will cause disruption to them.

Mat Kassim said Op Selamat 19, launched in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration, would focus on hotspot locations that were expected to see traffic congestion.

According to him, all PDRM machinery including its personnel from the mobile patrol vehicles (MPV) and motorcycle patrol units would be mobilised to reduce traffic congestion on highways and state roads.

He also advised road users to obey all traffic regulations by not cutting queues, misusing the emergency lane and obstructing traffic.

“Public cooperation throughout the operation period from Jan 18 to 27 will ensure the comfort of road users and a smooth flow of traffic,” he said. - Bernama