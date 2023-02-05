Op Selamat: Pahang records 656 accidents, 17 deaths - Police

KUANTAN: Pahang recorded a total of 656 accidents with 17 deaths during the eight days of the Op Selamat 20 period which began on April 20, in conjunction with the Aidilfitri celebration, said state police chief Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf.

He said the number of accidents showed a drop of 34 cases compared with the Op Selamat 18 held last year, while the number of deaths increased by three cases.

He added that the analysis showed that the fatal accident occurred in an area that was not identified as a frequent accident location or ‘blackspot’.

“In fact, during Op Selamat 20, several fatal accidents occurred on town roads and village roads with 13 cases recorded,” he said in a statement today.

He also said that 2,300 summonses for various offences have been issued and 10 arrests have also been made, including cases involving reckless and dangerous driving, driving under the influence of alcohol and using fake registration numbers.

A total of 378 officers from the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department, Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department were involved throughout the operation period, he added. - Bernama