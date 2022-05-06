Op Selamat: Penang police issue 9,685 summonses

GEORGE TOWN: Penang police issued a total of 9,685 summonses since Op Selamat 18 was launched in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri until yesterday, with 803 accidents recorded during the same period.

Penang Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department head, Supt Zafri Zokapli said the highest number of summonses involved driving in the emergency lane, speeding, overtaking on a double line and driving while using a mobile phone.

“From the 803 accidents recorded in Penang, a total of eight deaths were recorded during the period.

“So far, 2.3 million vehicles have entered Penang since last Friday,“ he said when contacted today.

He said the overall traffic flow on all routes in the state was still smooth and under control despite the increase in the number of vehicles, especially in the George Town city centre.

He also said, however, there was traffic congestion and heavy traffic flow beginning from the Juru toll plaza heading towards the Sungai Dua toll plaza and back, on the North-South Expressway, after the Aidilfitri celebration

“The public is asked to adhere to traffic rules, and not to jump queues or use the emergency lane as traffic teams are always monitoring and inspecting the highways and roads around Penang,“ he added. - Bernama