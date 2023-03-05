Op Selamat: Penang records 1,030 road accidents

GEORGE TOWN: Penang recorded 1,030 road accidents during the implementation of Op Selamat 20 in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration from April 20 to 27, an increase of three per cent from 1,001 cases last year.

State police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said fatal accidents dropped by 67 per cent when only three cases were recorded, compared to nine cases in Op Selamat 18.

“Penang police also issued 4,570 summonses for various traffic offences. The approach used in the implementation of Op Selamat this time has succeeded in ensuring the smooth traffic flow on main roads,” he told reporters after the Crime Prevention Walkabout Programme at Pasar Jelutong here today.

Also present were Jelutong Member of Parliament RSN Rayer and Batu Lanchang assemblyman Ong Ah Teong.

Meanwhile, Mohd Shuhaily said that starting May 1, police had implemented comprehensive enforcement actions involving traffic rules and regulations to curb misconduct among road users.

He said the enforcement was carried out in five stages, with the first stage involving all police officers and personnel in Penang as well as their family members, followed by advocacy actions by stopping motorists and explaining their offences.

“These two phases have been implemented since January, and starting May 1, we are moving to the third phase, namely issuing summonses to traffic offenders, arresting them or confiscating their vehicles.

“No more warnings since the police have given flexibility to road users before,” he said. - Bernama