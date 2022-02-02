Op Selamat: Perak cops issue 1,446 summonses

IPOH: Perak police issued 1,446 summonses for various traffic offences during Op Selamat 17/2022 held in conjunction with Chinese New Year in 12 locations in the state yesterday.

Perak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Azizan Hassan said speeding constituted the highest number of offences committed with 1,247 summonses issued.

Another 65 were for number plate offences, seatbelt (45 offences) and for driving without a valid driving license (35).

“A total of of 23 summonses were issued for Motor Vehicle Licences offences, seven for using handphones, four more for not using the correct traffic lanes as well as other offences,” he said in a statement yesterday.

-Bernama