Op Selamat: Perak police issue 9,634 summonses

IPOH: The Perak police have issued a total of 9,634 summonses for various traffic offences since Op Selamat 17/2022 was launched last Friday in conjunction with Chinese New Year.

Perak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Azizan Hassan said among the top traffic offences were speeding, flouting traffic lights, driving without a valid licence as well as expired road tax and insurance.

“A total of 585 accidents were recorded, a drop of four per cent from 608 cases during Op Selamat 16/2020.

“However, the number of fatal accidents increased to six cases from two cases recorded in Op Selamat 16/2020,” he told reporters after a special operation at the Amanjaya Terminal in Meru Raya, here, last night.

The operation was also joined by personnel from the Road Transport Department and the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK.

Azizan said the top three districts that recorded a high number of cases were Ipoh, Taiping and Tapah, while of the total accidents, cars accounted for the highest number at 425, motorcycles (56), multi-purpose vehicles (31) and bus (eight).

“A total of 236 accidents occurred on town roads, 126 (federal roads) and 103 on highways,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said three drivers aged between 24 and 45, who were tested positive for drugs were detained in the Op Mabuk operation conducted at Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah, here, from 11pm last night to 3am today. - Bernama