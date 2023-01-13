Op Selamat: Police identify 30 accident prone hot spots

ALOR GAJAH: Police have identified 30 hot spots where accidents often occur across the country, said Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

He said his department has mobilised as many as 6,559 officers and traffic personnel to ensure smooth traffic flow and reduce accidents in conjunction with Op Selamat themed “Safe Home, Safe Arrival to Destination” which will start from Jan 18 to 27.

“In addition, a total of 5,875 officers and patrol police personnel are also assigned to crime prevention patrols,“ he said at the launch of Op Selamat Chinese New Year 19 at Jejantas Ayer Keroh Restaurant (Southbound) here today.

Plus Malaysia Berhad Chairman Datuk Mohamad Nasir Ab Latif and Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) Director Datuk Mat Kasim Karim were also present.

Razarudin said the leave of officers and traffic personnel was also frozen during the festive season in an effort to reduce traffic congestion and fatal accidents.

He said police will also focus on the six main offences regularly committed by drivers, namely exceeding the speed limit, driving in the emergency lane, overtaking at double lines, queue jumping, not obeying traffic lights and using handphones while driving.

Mohamad Nasir in his speech said Plus expects as many as two million vehicles to use the North-South Expressway every day during peak hours throughout the period which is an increase of 20 per cent compared to normal days.

He said Plus will issue a Travel Time Advisory (TTA) to help disburse traffic and help users plan their journeys on highways.

He said motorcyclists accounted for 64 per cent of the number of fatal accidents on the Plus Highway in 2022, therefore collaboration with the police and the Road Transport Department (JPJ) is very important to reduce such incidents. - Bernama