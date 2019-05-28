Op Selamat: police identify six hotspots in Kedah

ALOR STAR: Police have identified six road accident hotspots in the state and will focus on them in the 15/2019 Op Selamat (Road Safety Operation) in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri from tomorrow until June 12.

State Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department head SAC Dr Zainal Abidin Sabtu said the measure was to reduce the number of fatal accidents and to ensure smooth traffic in the areas.

The locations in five districts are Kota Setar at KM46.5 North-South Expressway (NSE), Kubang Pasu (KM20 NSE), Pendang (KM63.1 NSE), Bandar Baharu (KM 171.3 NSE North Bound) and Kuala Muda (KM109.4 and KM83.3 NSE).

“The Op Selamat is aimed at minimising the number of road accidents during festive seasons. Apart from that, it also stressed on safety to properties or houses which were left vacant during festivals and the police machinery would be mobilised to monitor safety and security,” he told reporters here today.

Earlier, he launched Op Selamat which was attended by state Road Transport Department director Isma Suhaimi Shariff and Kedah CID chief, SAC Mior Faridalathrash Wahid. - Bernama