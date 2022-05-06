Op Selamat: Selangor tops number of accidents, fatalities

KUALA LUMPUR: Selangor has recorded the highest number of road crashes and fatalities during the Op Selamat 18 traffic operation as of yesterday.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Razarudin Husain said during the seven days of the operation launched on April 29, Selangor recorded 2,448 accidents, followed by Johor (1,632), Perak (1,160), Kuala Lumpur (991), Penang (953), Kedah (777) and Pahang (636).

A further 597 cases were reported in Kelantan, Negeri Sembilan (592), Melaka (484), Sarawak (386), Terengganu (384), Sabah (363) and Perlis (86).

“As for the number of fatalities, Selangor recorded 16 cases, followed by Perak and Johor with 14 cases each, Pahang (11), Kelantan (11), Kedah (nine), Penang (nine), Negeri Sembilan (eight), Sarawak (eight), Terengganu (seven), Sabah (five), Kuala Lumpur (four), Perlis (three) and Melaka (two),” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, he said some 1,673 accidents with 12 fatalities were recorded nationwide yesterday.

A total of 214,750 traffic summonses have been issued since the start of the operation with 37,926 summonses issued yesterday. - Bernama