OP Tapis Khas 2: Cops seize drugs worth RM10 mln

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have seized drugs worth more than RM10.3 million in a three-day special operation conducted at 125 Felda settlements and 222 Hardcore Poor Housing Programme (PPRT) areas nationwide.

In the Op Tapis Khas (Series 2) which started last Wednesday, the police also detained 3,668 people including 116 foreigners, aged between 14 and 60, said Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay.

He said those arrested in the operation comprised 3,512 men and 156 women.

“A student of a public higher learning institution, as well as six secondary school students, were among those detained for possession of drugs and after testing positive in preliminary screening.

“The arrests also involved 572 drug pushers; 1,850 addicts and 185 people who had been on the wanted list for drug offences,” he told a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur Contingent Police Headquarters today.

Ayob Khan said among the drugs seized were 5.79 kg of heroin, syabu (279.16 kg); ketamine (29.8kg); cannabis (1.03kg); erimin 5 pills (1.5kg); yaba pills (1.68kg); ecstasy (545.70 gm); ecstasy powder (71.20 gm); ketum leaves (455.5kg); psychotropic pills (204.24gm); 269.05 litres of ketum juice; a cannabis tree and 14.55 litres of cough syrup.

He said those detained were being investigated under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952; the Poisons Act 1952; the Dangerous Drugs (Special Preventive Measures) Act 1985 and Section 3 (1) of the Drug Dependants (Treatment And Rehabilitation) Act 1983.

Ayob Khan said fake guns, a shotgun, an air rifle, and bullets were also seized in raids in Selama, Perak, Lawas, Sabah and Jerantut, Pahang.

Apart from that, he said the police confiscated RM159,000 in cash; jewellery worth RM18,000; 22 cars (RM553,000) and 52 motorcycles (RM276,000). - Bernama