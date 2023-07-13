Op Tapis Khas 3: Drugs worth RM553,927 seized in three days

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have seized various types of drugs worth an estimated RM553,927 throughout the three-day Op Tapis Khas 3 that began on Monday.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) director Datuk Seri Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said the seizure involved 202.57 kilogrammes (kg) and 2,789 litres of various types of drugs, including cannabis plants.

He said that during that period, 4,718 individuals aged between 14 and 70 were arrested on suspicion of being involved in various drug offences.

Mohd Kamarudin that, of the total, 2,272 were drug addicts, followed by other offences (1,542), drug pushers (655) and wanted individuals (249).

“In addition, police also took action under the Dangerous Drugs Act (Forfeiture of Property) Act 1988 and confiscated various assets estimated to be worth RM418,160,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Kamarudin said that in the Op Tapis Khas held from January till yesterday, police arrested 12,639 individuals and seized 2,304kg and 3,967 litres of various drugs estimated at RM22,158,480.

He said the objectives of the special operation were to detect and arrest drug pushers at identified hotspots; destroy drug joints; take action against hardcore addicts; and track and arrest those wanted for drug offences.

“The police, especially the NCID, will continue to combat drug abuse and drug trafficking activities.

“We hope the public will continue to channel information on drug trafficking activities through the NCID hotline at 012-2087222,” he said. -Bernama