Op Tapis Khas: 4,509 individuals held over various drug offences

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 4,509 individuals, including civil servants and school students, were arrested for various drug-related offences in the Op Tapis Khas operations conducted across the country from Oct 10 to 12.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) director Datuk Seri Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said police also seized 129.83 kilogrammes (kg) and 492.26 litres of various types of drugs estimated to be worth RM1,707,346 in the operations.

He said they were nabbed at roadblocks and raids on the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda), Federal Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority (Felcra), Poor People’s Housing Programme (PPRT), People’s Housing Project (PPR), fishing villages.

“A total of 5,014 people were checked and the 4,509 arrested are between 14 and 70 years old. Those arrested comprise 482 drug pushers including one civil servant and one student and 2,232 addicts including four civil servants and three students.

“In addition, 195 were individuals wanted for various drug offences while 1,600 people including seven students were arrested for other offences,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohd Kamarudin said police also seized various assets including cash, vehicles, jewellery and watches worth about RM1,103,559.

He said all those arrested were being investigated under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, Poisons Act 1952 and Dangerous Drugs (Special Preventive Measures) Act 1985.

He said during the Op Tapis Khas conducted from January to October this year, 17,147 individuals had been arrested and 2,434.27 kg and 4,460.14 litres of drugs had been seized, estimated to be worth RM23,911,348.

“Police hope that the public will continue to channel information related to drug trafficking activities that happen around them. Any information can be passed to the NCID hotline at 012-208 7222,“ he said. -Bernama