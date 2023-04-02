Op Tapis: Thai teenager caught with 10kg ganja, over 200 arrested

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan police arrested 233 drug offenders during the operation codenamed ‘Op Tapis’ around Rantau Panjang in Pasir Mas near here from Feb 1-3.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said 231 men and two women aged 16 to 65 were arrested for various offences under the Dangerous Drugs Act (ADB) 1952 and the Poisons Act 1952.

He said in the three-day integrated operation, police also made two arrests under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and seized drugs worth more than RM216,000 (RM 216,203.00).

“The first case involved the arrest of two 18-year-old local men in front of SK Gual Tinggi along with 4,000 yaba pills.

“Police also arrested a 16-year-old Thai male along Jalan Pengkalan Che Kassim and seized 10.3 kgs of marijuana,” he said today.

According to him, the amount of drugs seized was enough for 29,301 drug users.

“The Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (JSJN), will continue to work to crack down on drug abuse and trafficking in Kelantan,” he said. - Bernama