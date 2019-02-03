Op TBC : 159 motorcyclists booked in Kedah

ALOR STAR: The Kedah Road Transport Department (JPJ) booked 159 motorcyclists from Jan 29 until yesterday in the state in conjunction with the Op Tahun Baharu Cina (TBC) road safety operation for the Chinese New Year festive period.

Kedah JPJ director, Isma Suhaimi Sharif said that as of last night, 621 motorcycles were screened, 451 offences were recorded and 12 motorcycles were confiscated.

“Not having a valid licence topped the list, followed by expired licences, not displaying the “P” (probationary licence) label and under-aged riders,” he told reporters after supervising an enforcement operation in front of Hospital Lama Alor Star here today.

In Kota Kinabalu, Sabah Police Traffic Enforcement and Investigations Department head DSP Parum Niot said 83 summonses were issued in conjunction with an “Ops Selamat ke-14 “ Chinese New Year road safety operation that was conducted in Jalan Tuaran here yesterday.

Speaking to reporters on location, he said 146 vehicles were screened including 27 express buses and that none of the express bus drivers tested positive for drugs .

The majority of the vehicles booked did not have functioning third brake lights, he said. — Bernama