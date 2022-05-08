Op Utama: 1,250 summons issued to motorists

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,250 summons were issued by the police to motorists during a three-day operation, codenamed “Op Utama”, since last Friday.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) head ACP Sarifudin Mohd Saleh said during the operation, held in conjunction with Op Selamat 18, the police also arrested 11 local men, aged between 15 to 47, for various traffic offences.

“Of the 11 arrested, eight of them were caught driving under the influence of alcohol, two others for using false vehicle registration numbers and another was arrested for riding a stolen motorcycle,“ he told a press conference held early today after leading the operation which was conducted in the federal capital.

The operation focused on modified vehicles, drunk drivers and road bullies.

Sarifudin said the police also arrested a local man for alleged possession of drug. The man also tested positive for drug.

He said a total of 25 vehicles, including 22 motorcycles, were compounded for unlawful modification.

Meanwhile, he said police personnel had been stationed at the three main entrances to the federal capital to help divert traffic following the expected increase in the number of vehicles with more of the city folks returning home from their Aidilfitri holidays.

He advised road users to exercise caution and safe driving. — Bernama