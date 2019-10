KUALA LUMPUR: Eighty-nine compound notices were issued and 23 investigation papers opened on individuals and companies involved in open burning cases since last January until now.

Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Deputy Minister, Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis (pix) said the enforcement actions were taken under Section 29A of the Environmental Quality Act 1974.

At the Dewan Rakyat sitting here today, Datuk Mohd Nizar Zakaria (BN-Parit) had earlier asked about actions taken against individuals and companies found carrying out open burning.

To a supplementary question from Mohd Nizar on the latest development on the proposed Transboundary Pollution Act, Isnaraissah Munirah said the ministry was still studying the matter towards enacting the act.

“With the act, action can be taken against individuals or local companies causing transboundary haze pollution through forest fires while operating in other countries,” she added. — Bernama