Open burning prohibited in Selangor, Pahang, Johor

KUALA LUMPUR: Open burning is prohibited in Selangor, Pahang and Johor with immediate effect, said Department of Environment (DOE) director-general, Norlin Jaafar, in a statement today.

She said the ban was being implemented under Section 29AA (2) of the Environmental Quality (Amendment) Act 2001.

She said that it means that no-one is allowed to burn outdoors or allow their land or premises to be entered or trespassed by irresponsible people leading to open burning either intentionally or unintentionally.

“If found guilty, the person faces a maximum fine of RM500,000, up to five years’ jail or both,” said Norlin.

She said they also face a maximum compound fine of RM2,000 for each offence.

She said the DOE is seeking assistance from the public to extinguish small fires and report open burning to the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (JBPM) by calling 999 or the DOE at 1-800-88-2727 or via https://eaduan.doe.gov.my.

Yesterday, Environment and Water Minister, Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, said unhealthy air quality in a few areas was due to an increase in open burning cases.

He reportedly said that the haze was due to forest and peat fires over 34ha of the South Kuala Langat Forest Reserve, open agricultural burning in Johan Setia, Klang and a bush fire in Rompin, Pahang. — Bernama