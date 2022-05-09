Open house boost for racial harmony

PETALING JAYA: Racial harmony was evident at the Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house hosted by the prime minister and ministers at the Seri Perdana Complex yesterday, with people from different races and backgrounds celebrating in unity.

Lakshana Kannan, 26, from Shah Alam, said it was her maiden visit to the complex to experience a Raya open house.

“This is the Keluarga Malaysia experience that I was hoping for. There are no racial barriers here and it goes to show that racism is an individual bias and not something everyone subscribes to.

“I would like to thank Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob for hosting this event and hopefully, we can get out of the pandemic together as one Malaysian family.”

Several tourists to Malaysia did not miss the opportunity to visit the open house. Steve Greig from Canada and Ivana Wibowo from Indonesia said the event gave them a peek into Malaysian culture.

“We love Malaysia. This country is rich in culture. The food is delicious and the satay, amazing. Our favourite is the rendang. Malaysian food is the world’s best,” said Grieg.

Differently-abled Liew Siew Li said she had always made it a point to attend the prime minister’s open house prior to the pandemic.

“I enjoy coming to this event. I can mix around with people of different backgrounds and meet ministers and the prime minister.

“Best of all, I helped myself to lots of traditional Malaysian dishes today.”

The open house, themed Raya Keluarga Malaysia, Syawal Dirai, Nikmat Disyukuri, was attended by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, ministers, and foreign delegations.

The kampung-style open house, from 10am to 4pm, saw a huge Raya spread of more than 40 types of traditional dishes.

The guests were greeted by the prime minister and his wife, Datin Seri Muhaini Zainal Abidin, as well as other Cabinet ministers, including Trade and Industry Senior Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.