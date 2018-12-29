Open letter to Nurul not meant to be romantic gesture: Mujahid

GEORGE TOWN: The use of the classical Malay language in the open letter by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa to Permatang Pauh Member of Parliament Nurul Izzah Anwar was not meant to be a romantic gesture but to elevate the status of Malay literature.

Mujahid said that as someone who appreciated Malay literature, he did not see the issue of using the terminology ‘kekanda’ and ‘adinda’ as something unusual but to show the beauty of the classical Malay language itself.

“So, the issue shows that our community is still weak in terms of literary value. They like things without realising that they are bringing down the status of literature itself including the terminology ‘kekanda’ and ádinda’, don’t they sound beautiful?

“Our people give the impression that they want to give a different picture, they are always in a romantic environment ... whereas it is not a matter of romanticism but a beautiful language used by someone more senior to someone who is more junior,“ he told reporters after launching the programme ‘Rahmah’ at the Penang Hospital Surau, here today.

Last Tuesday, Mujahid had written an open letter to Nurul Izzah which was placed in his Facebook website following the decision of the Permatang Pauh Member of Parliament to relinquish her position as PKR vice-president and Penang PKR Chairman.

However, the use of the terminology ‘kekanda’ and ‘adinda’ in the open letter had attracted the interests of netizens who had viralled the issue in the social media.

Mujahid said Nurul Izzah’s decision came as a surprise to everyone and the purpose of the open letter was. among others, to ask her to reconsider the decision.

“I have known Nurul Izzah not for just a day. We are together on a common platform although she is much junior to me, but I have observed her rise and to the extent that she was called ‘puteri reformasi’. Therefore, her decision to withdraw came as a shock, not just to me but also to those who had observed her struggles right from the late 1990s. I was together in the struggle.

“So, for this reason I penned down the letter during my three-hour journey from Cordova with the beautiful view providing me the inspiration. I have written such literary piece not once but the situation induced me to write the letter from Cordova. But people only noticed the term ‘kanda’ and ‘adinda’ although the letter was rather lengthy. They don’t see the contents (of the letter),“ he said.

Asked whether Nurul Izzah had replied the open letter, he said the matter was confidential and he would not disclose it. — Bernama