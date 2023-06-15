Open payment system at 12 highways from September

KUALA LUMPUR: The open payment system, which allows road users to pay tolls using debit and credit cards, would be implemented starting September at 12 highways.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said they were the Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Highway (AKLEH), Guthrie Corridor Expressway (GCE), Sungai Besi Expressway (BESRAYA), New Pantai Expressway (NPE), Penang Bridge (JPP) and Butterworth-Kulim Expressway (BKE).

Others are the Damansara-Puchong Expressway (LDP), Western Kuala Lumpur Traffic Dispersal Scheme (SPRINT), Shah Alam Expressway (KESAS), SMART Tunnel, Kuala Lumpur-Putrajaya Expressway (MEX) and Duta-Ulu Klang Expressway (DUKE) ).

“The system is one of the efforts and initiatives of the government that is committed to the transition towards the implementation of the multi-lane fast flow (MLFF) toll collection system which is expected to be realised in stages by the end of 2024,“ he said when opening the second phase of the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Expressway (SUKE) at the Alam Damai Toll Plaza here today.

He said all the toll plazas on the SUKE expressway have been equipped with the MLFF system. - Bernama