PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) Fahmi Fadzil does not see the ongoing rift among component parties stretching on for long, and said the recent war of words between its leaders is proof of the diverse and dynamic nature of the coalition.

The PKR communications director said unlike Barisan Nasional (BN), which is dominated by Umno, PH has no single dominant party regardless of the number of lawmakers representing it, and as such there was meant to be differences among members.

He also dismissed notions that the infighting in the coalition was due to weaknesses in its top leadership.

“In PH, we are all equals, regardless of the number of MPs from each party. We are guided by our manifesto and promises made prior to the elections,” he told theSun.

“Differences in opinions show that democracy is well alive in PH. But I don’t think it (internal squabble) will drag on. The message is very clear, that the people want us to work hard and work smart. And I think we’ll be able to deliver on that.”

Fahmi was commenting on the series of attacks hurled against one another within PH in recent weeks, particularly relating to calls for P. Waytha Moorthy to resign as minister and the possibility of PPBM accepting Umno MPs into its ranks.

The Lembah Pantai MP, however, reminded leaders to balance the vibrancy and diversity within the coalition with deliverables, especially at a time when the economy is not doing particularly well.

“My own message to party leaders is to remain focus delivering for the people and what we need to do, which is to bring change into their lives,” he said.

Fahmi also called on all members to heed the advice and reminder by both PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and DAP stalwart Lim Kit Siang yesterday for all to cease infighting amidst watching public eyes.

“I think we can all agree there needs to be better ways to resolve problems and differences between component parties and leaders.

“Even though we have only been incumbent government for about seven months, the rakyat has high expectations. So we need to create the perception that all is good, and make sure we address all issues,” he said.