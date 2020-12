KUALA LUMPUR: The implementation of a road charge (RC) system and vehicle entry permit (VEP) project for the northern zone will be carried out next year via open tender, said Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong (pix).

“The Cabinet has decided that we will introduce the RC/VEP for the northern zone but not through direct negotiation. It will be made via open tender. The allocation provided (in Budget 2021) is to implement the RC/VEP project,” he said when winding-up the ministry’s Budget 2021 debate at the committee stage.

The allocation was later passed through bloc voting with 109 MPs in favour, 94 against and 17 absentees.

Wee also announced that the service age limit for public vehicles, especially taxis, will be automatically extended for another year to help those affected by the pandemic.

He said if the service age of public vehicles was 10 years previously, it would now be extended for another year as owners might not have any money, and this is the ministry’s way of assisting them, Bernama reported.

In another development, Wee said RM23.32 million was allocated for legal costs in the case of the MH17 aircraft shot down by a BUK missile while flying over conflict-hit eastern Ukraine on July 14, 2014.

He said Malaysia bore 30% of the trial cost for the case that claimed all 298 passengers and crew members, comprising 43 Malaysians, 193 Dutch nationals and 27 Australians.

The Transport Ministry was allocated RM6.05 billion in Budget 2021, comprising RM1.88 billion or 31% for operating expenditure and RM4.18 billion or 69% for development expenditure.

Wee said the development expenditure was for the implementation of 78 projects, of which 20 were new ones while 58 others were extension projects.

He said the overall allocation increased by 67.5% compared with RM3.61 billion allocated in Budget 2020.