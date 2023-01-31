Open tender policy can increase national income level: Ahmad Maslan

SHAH ALAM: The implementation of an open tender policy would lead to cost reduction for the government while boosting national income, said Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (pix).

He said that the policy represents one of the Unity Government’s main approaches to bolstering national income as announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim earlier.

“As an example, a direct negotiation (tender) may be valued at RM50 million, but in the open tender policy, it may be priced at RM45 million.

“From this, the government would be able to record RM5 million as an income to the government, and this is an example of what is being implemented.

“Indirectly, this raises our national income. If direct negotiation is selected, there is usually a certain percentage which is higher than that in the open tender approach,“ he told reporters after the Budget 2023 Dialogue here today.

Ahmad said that other approaches include strengthening enforcement to reduce leakages in terms of smuggled liquor and cigarettes, as well as helping companies to pay their taxes, instead of chasing them.

Meanwhile, he noted that recently, the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) revealed that only three million out of 32 million Malaysians paid their taxes, while only 400,000 companies and businesses out of one million micro, small and medium enterprises in the country were active in paying tax in the same period.

In other developments, he said that to ensure the process of the Budget 2023 preparation is transparent and inclusive, his ministry welcomes the involvement of all levels of society.

The public can continue to provide suggestions and views at the special budget web page until Feb 10 at www.mof.gov.my. - Bernama