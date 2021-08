IN the first two weeks of August, the number of Covid-19 cases recorded nationwide was 271,081 and averaged 19,363 per day. If this rate continues for the rest of the month, total number for August would be 600,253.

In comparison, accumulative cases for the 17 months from January 2020 to May this year was only 572,357 or 1,107 per day, which was 17.5 times less.

After the movement control order (MCO) was introduced on March 18 last year, the country went through various stages of MCO.

On May 28 this year, the Prime Minister’s Office released an official statement announcing the implementation of Phase 1 FMCO (Full MCO, also known as a “total lockdown”) nationwide for a period of 14 days from June 1, which has been extended until today for most regions.

But Covid-19 infections continued to rise unabated, reaching 179,622 cases in June, soaring up to 361,293 in July and rocketing in August.

Ironically, while much of the country, economy and education were under lockdown, Covid-19 had a field day and spiralled out of control.

And the high number of daily cases was based only on those reported. Greater Klang Valley Special Task Force commander Datuk Dr Chong Chee Kheong estimated that Malaysia is likely to have four times more Covid-19 cases than are being officially reported due to limited testing.

Taking this into account and if the entire population could be tested within the month of August, the total number of Covid-19 cases could even exceed 2.4 million for the month.

That would make one out of every 10 persons in the country Covid-19 positive this month or earlier.

Classifying activities as essential or otherwise and locking down entire non-essential industries have caused untold miseries while not yielding the desired results.

It has also disrupted the supply chain, forcing global markets to source their goods from elsewhere instead of Malaysia.

It would be better to open up the whole country and shut down factories, facilities and commercial activities where infections and clusters are found, just like the enhanced MCO (EMCO) imposed on affected neighbourhoods, apartment complexes or specific places.

Apart from being suspended for a period, businesses should also be fined stiffly to ensure they take all necessary precautions to prevent an outbreak of Covid-19 within their premises.

Apart from relying on civic-consciousness, people and businesses must also be held accountable.

Although dine-ins for food and beverage outlets were recently allowed with conditions in states under Phase 2 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP), many operators are not keen to do so due the current high rate of infection and they may be forced to shut down totally if there is a case.

But many other businesses that were not given the opportunity to operate have been making repeated calls to the government to allow them to restart operations, and they include theme parks and cinema operators.

While not all are fully ready, those who have adequate safety and security measures in place should be allowed as they could promptly execute appropriate action in case of any lapse.

This could easily be verified by examining their contingency plans for handling emergencies.

Ever since the MCO was introduced 17 months ago, countless number of businesses have been closed resulting in millions of people losing their livelihood.

Many businesses are in suspended animation or operating at a loss hoping for better days, but most could not survive any longer.

However, the country could still be transformed overnight if the various movement controls, which had proven to be ineffective, are discarded.

Instead, the authorities should only focus on where infections are detected and shut down affected buildings, factories or neighbourhoods.

Likewise, those who have recovered from Covid-19 should not be allowed to travel freely within the country for a certain period, not that they could spread the coronavirus but more of a deterrent so that people would be more careful, lest they lose the freedom to travel locally.

This is because many people have read or been told that 98% of new Covid-19 cases were in Category 1 and 2, and have become indifferent. But those in Categories 3 to 5 require hospitalisation and 2% of 600,000 in one month is 12,000 patients and there are simply not enough beds in our hospitals.

With accumulated cases reaching 1,404,899 yesterday, there have been 12,510 deaths and many of those who survived are only half the man or woman they were before.

Adding to the toll are millions that suffered reduced income or lost their livelihood completely.

Drastic changes are needed before our country, now already in disrepair, sinks further into a bottomless pit.

It does not take a genius to understand that doing the same thing repeatedly but expecting different results is insanity.

