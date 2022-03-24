Opening of Malaysia-Singapore border a new chapter for Johor: Onn Hafiz

JOHOR BAHRU: The reopening of the Malaysia-Singapore border on April 1 opens a new chapter in Johor’s recovery efforts that will positively impact the state’s economy and its people.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi (pix) said the reopening was good news and this was made possible by Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong after their joint statement to allow the vaccinated to cross the border from April 1, in line with the transition to the endemic phase of Covid-19.

Vaccinated travellers do not need to quarantine or do Covid-19 testing pre-departure and on arrival, the joint statement said.

Onn Hafiz expressed his appreciation to Ismail Sabri and Lee and also thanked Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin Abu Bakar and former Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad who contributed to the reopening.

He thanked Johoreans and the broader Malaysian public for their patience during these 20 over months.

“The border reopening will contribute to Johor’s recovery efforts, which will have a positive impact on the economy and the wellbeing of the people,“ he said in his Facebook post today.

The state government will ensure preparations go smoothly, taking into consideration the state’s traffic congestion. He hopes to meet Singapore’s top leadership in the near future to discuss the direction of Johor’s and Singapore’s future development. — Bernama