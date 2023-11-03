Opening of MRT Putrajaya line can further boost public transportation system

PUTRAJAYA: The country’s transportation system will be further boosted by the opening of the Putrajaya Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Line on March 16.

The MRT Putrajaya Line Phase Two, route from Kampung Batu to Putrajaya which will be opened to the public from 3pm after the official launch by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Phase One of the MRT Putrajaya Line, which involves the Kwasa Damansara-Kampung Batu route, was opened to commuters on June 16, last year.

The 57.7 kilometre-long MRT Putrajaya Line has 36 stations comprising 27 elevated stations and nine underground stations, and involves a total construction cost of RM30.53 billion.

A Bernama survey during a preview session of the MRT Putrajaya Line Phase Two for media practitioners today revealed that preparations were being done by MRT Corporation Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp) officials to ensure the smooth operation of the line.

The media was taken for a test ride on the MRT Putrajaya Line from the Putrajaya Sentral station to the Titiwangsa station for a first-hand experience.

It is understood that each station along the route has its own characteristics, among which the Titiwangsa station is themed “tidal rhythm” with the upper part of the ceiling being in blue.

Previously, Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook was reported to have said that the total number of daily commuters on the MRT Putrajaya Line is expected to be about 200,000 in two years’ time.

He said full operations of the MRT Putrajaya Line Phase Two will benefit the public and Kuala Lumpur Hospital patients seeking medical treatment, once the station is opened because it will also be equipped with a 400-metre walkalator, at the hospital. - Bernama