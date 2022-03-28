Opening of Porsche factory another success for Kedah: Raja Muda Kedah

KULIM: The opening of a local factory for Porsche here today is another success for Kedah in attracting foreign investment to the automotive sector in the state, said the Raja Muda of Kedah Tengku Sarafudin Badlishah Sultan Sallehuddin.

He said the existence of industries in Kulim showed that Kedah had become a choice for investors and it could be expanded to attract more investments.

“Kedah has been a local assembly hub for the world’s leading automotive brands for decades. Starting with the motorcycle assembly industry in Gurun, Kedah continues to grow by becoming the location of choice for big brands such as BMW, KIA, Mazda.

“The potential and abilities of the people of Kedah have been formed and developed and now it is known by players in the automotive industry, both near and far,” he said at the launch of the ‘Local Assembly for Porsche’ here today.

The Raja Muda said the assembly plant marks a turning point in Kedah’s growth trajectory and presents great economic opportunities for the local community, creating a butterfly effect that will benefit the state.

Additionally, Tengku Sarafudin Badlishah said the opening of this new assembly facility places Malaysia on the map, with the recognition of the local technical talent, which is certainly of a world-class standard today.

“It is my hope that this will become a catalyst for other potential opportunities as we take Kedah to new heights. Obviously, the cooperation between Sime Darby and Porsche AG will have a positive impact on Kedah,“ he said.

Also present at the launch were Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor as well as the top management of Sime Darby Bhd and Porsche. - Bernama