Operation issue obstacle to PFI for airports: Penang CM (Updated)

GEORGE TOWN: Work to complete the expansion of the international airport in Bayan Lepas may now be hindered as a question has surfaced over who should operate the key facility in view that that part of the project is under a private financing initiative (PFI).

Currently, Malaysian Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) has the concessions to operate and manage all airports in Malaysia, according to Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

But of late a few airports such as the proposed Kulim International (Cargo) Airport and the expansions in Penang and Ipoh, were mooted to be under PFI.

“Surely if it is a private financing, the investors would want to operate the airport to recoup their investments. This hinders how we are going to come out with the completion of the airport in Penang or Ipoh,“ said Chow.

A question arises over who should operate and manage the expanded airports.

Earlier this year, the Finance Ministry announced that a private company would be picked through an open tender process to expand the airport in Penang at an estimated cost of RM1.2 billion by year-end.

Upon completion of the project, it would be able to accommodate 16 million passengers a year as opposed to the 6.5 million now.

A similar PFI approach would also be used for the proposed one in Kulim.

Chow said that he would be discussing the matter with the Federal Government and he would also raise it up in Parliament next week.

Earlier, Chow graced the opening of the Siemens Digital Industries Software Office and the launch of its Technical Competency Hub.

Chow commended Siemens for having the confidence in Penang and its skilled labour to expand its shared list of services and operations here.

Siemens has employed 70 highly skilled staffers, who are mostly Malaysians.

Chow revealed that Penang how houses about 350 multinational corporations, who are supported by a base of 3,000 small medium industries here.

Penang was also chosen to host the World Congress on Information Technology in September next year where the participants will come from some 80 countries.

The state hopes to rake in at least RM10 billion worth of investments from the event where industry captains, government leaders and academicians would attend.