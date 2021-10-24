Operation of schools in Johor, T’ganu under Phase Four of PPN to begin on Nov 7

KUALA LUMPUR: The operation of educational institutions under the Ministry of Education (MOE) based on provision under Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) for Johor and Terengganu will start on Nov 7.

MOE in a statement today said the operation will involve the admission of Level 1 (Year 1, 2 and 3) primary school students as well as Form 3 and Form 4 secondary school students, while private educational institutions registered under MOE would operate according to their respective calendars. .

“However, because Nov 7 is an additional holiday allocated in the MOE calendar in conjunction with the Deepavali festival, government schools under the ministry in both states will only start operations on Nov 8.

“Attendance for Level 2 (Year 4, 5 and 6) primary school students, as well as those in remove classes, Form 1 and Form 2 for secondary school students will begin on Nov 14,” the statement read.

Prior to this, the ministry had said that the education institutions will operate according to provisions in the new phase of the PPN two weeks after the date of the transition of the states concerned.

MOE hopes that all educational institutions that are not registered under the ministry, including institutions under the state government will also follow the ruling. — Bernama