Operation resumes at Elmina crash site

SHAH ALAM: The operation to search for the possible remains of the plane crash victims on the Guthrie Highway near Bandar Elmina here resumed at 9 am today.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim, when contacted, said the operation would focus on the ‘sweeping’ process at the scene.

He said a press conference to elaborate on today’s operation is expected to be held at 9.30 am either by Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain or Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan.

A total of 10 people were killed in yesterday’s crash.

Eight of the victims were six passengers and two crew aboard the light aircraft, while the other two were a motorcyclist and a car driver who happened to be passing by the crash site.

The ill-fated plane was on its way from Langkawi to Subang and had been cleared to land at 2.48 pm. - Bernama