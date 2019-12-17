Operation to search for missing Indian national who fell from sand dredger launched

SIBU: An operation was launched today in search of an Indian national who was reported missing and feared drowned after he was believed to have fallen from a sand dredger in Batang Lebaan near here on Sunday.

According to a spokesman for the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Operations Centre, they received a call about the incident at 8.25 am today and dispatched five members of the Water Rescue Team (PPDA) from the Sungai Merah Fire and Rescue Station to the location of the incident in a rescue lifeboat.

Based on police reports, the sailor, Venkatesh Sumanth, 21, from Periapatna, Karnakata, India, was last seen aboard the dredger by his colleagues at 10 pm on Saturday.

He was found not on board at 7am the next day. — Bernama