Operations in Johor to follow PPN Phase Two, Pahang Phase Three - MOE

PUTRAJAYA: The operations of educational institutions under the Ministry of Education (MOE) in Johor will be opened as set on October 10 based on the operation provisions under Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan (PPN), said MOE today.

MOE, in a statement, said the ministry had set that if a state moved to the next phase, the operations of educational institutions under MOE in the new phase would only be implemented two weeks after the transition date.

Johor shifted to Phase Two of the PPN on September 24 and entered Phase Three effective today.

The operation of Phase Two involved Special Needs Pupils (MBK) in Sekolah Kebangsaan Pendidikan Khas (SKPK), Sekolah Menengah Pendidikan Khas Vokasional (SMPKV) and Program Pendidikan Khas Integrasi (PPKI).

It also encompassed students of Form Six Semester Two, Third Semester pre-university programme at Malaysian Sports Schools and students of international examination classes (IGCSE O-Level, A-Level, Australia Higher School Certificate and International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme).

“The operations of educational institutions following the provisions of Phase Three will start on October 24 involving pre-school pupils, public examination classes at full boarding schools, day schools or private schools, Malaysian Sports Schools pre-university and other international examination classes,” said MOE.

The opening of educational institutions under MOE in Pahang remained on October 11 based on the provisions of PPN Phase Three in the state and operations on October 25 would be based on Phase Four provisions, said MOE.

Pahang shifted to Phase Three on Sept 24 and entered Phase Four effective today.

The operation of Phase Four involved student attendance of MBK at SKPK, SMPKV and PPKI, preschool student and Level One (Year One, Two, Three), Form Six students and public examination classes, and pre-university students at Malaysian Sports Schools.

Also involved are Form Three and Form Four students at full boarding schools, day schools or private schools, and international examination classes students (IGCSE O-Level, A-Level and International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme) and other international examination class students.

MOE, in the statement, informed that educational institutions under MOE also referred to private educational institutions registered under MOE for school and centre categories.

“MOE recommends that this provision is used for all educational institutions not registered with MOE including educational institutions under state governments,” it said.- Bernama