Operator charged with insulting woman’s modesty

PETALING JAYA: An operator pleaded not guilty in the magistrate’s court here today to a charge with insulting the modesty of a woman at the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport (LTSAS) surau last week.

P. Karunes, 19, was alleged to have committed the offence against a 31-year-old woman in front of the surau door, at first floor, Skypark Terminal, LTSAS, Subang, here at 6.45am last Feb 28.

He faces imprisonment for up to five years and fine, if convicted.

Magistrate Mohamad Ikhwan Mohd Nasir allowed Karunes, who was unrepresentd, bail of RM3,000 in one surety and set April 2 for mention.

In another magistrate’s court, lorry driver S. Kartilvelu, 58, pleaded not guilty to a charge with stealing a copper rack, worth RM700, from his work place, at Gudang Unit 8, Kompleks Hamodal 1, Lot 605 Persiaraan Lagoon Selatan, Off Jalan Kewajipan, Subang Jaya last Feb 26.

Magistrate Nor Ariffin Hisham allowed Kartivelu, represented by lawyer Datuk Suraj Singh, bail of RM2,500 and set April 8 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutors Mary Phoon Keat Mee and Muhammad Hairuliqram Hairuddin prosecuted, respectively. — Bernama