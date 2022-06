SANDAKAN: A forklift operator was killed after the heavy machine overturned and crushed him as he worked at the Sandakan Port here early today.

According to the statement from the Fire and Rescue Department, the victim, Said Hassan, in his 60s, was operating the forklift to lift up another heavy machine before the forklift overturned and crushed him in the 5.30 am incident.

He died at the scene due to severe head injuries.

The case was handed over to the police for further action. - Bernama