Opportunity for students to grab scholarships at Edu Fair

KUALA LUMPUR: Students are encouraged to take the opportunity to get scholarships offers from over 500 international and local overseas universities and colleges at the Facon Education Fair at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, here.

Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching said this is the time (opportunity) as the government has reduced overseas scholarships due to its financial situation.

“The financial situation of the government today actually does not allow us to give more overseas scholarships. I think it is important for them (students) to come here to have exposure on which countries or universities are offering scholarships.

“For example, Hungary offers 40 scholarships for Malaysians students. So, we would like to promote this information so that all scholarships will be fully be taken,“ she told reporters after launching the two-day event today.

About RM1 million in scholarships are being offered from local and overseas higher education institutions, including from the European Union, United Kingdom, Japan and Indonesia.

Meanwhile, commenting on news reports today that petrol stations will be built in campuses, Teo said it was part of the ministry’s initiative under the two universities + two industries (2u2i) programme to produce quality graduates and heighten their employability.

“University students (would be) able to expose themselves with skills (and) experience and it is very important for us that university students we produce meet the demands of the market,“ she said.

Petronas Dagangan Bhd is reported will invest RM50 million in five local universities by building petrol stations within the campuses to develop entrepreneurial skills among university students and the platform will be managed by the universities. — Bernama