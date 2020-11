PETALING JAYA: Political analysts are divided in their take on the proclamation of emergency in Batu Sapi.

One believes it is the correct move but two others are of the view that it should have been avoided.

Prof Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi said the focus should now be on addressing the Covid-19 crisis.

“The emergency can be lifted once the number of new cases recorded on a daily basis drops to two digits,” he told theSun.

He expects the same strategy to be extended to the Gerik parliamentary constituency in Perak and the Bugaya state constituency in Sabah. Both are also up for by-elections following the death of their respective representatives this week.

Awang Azman said the Sarawak state election, due in mid-2021, should also be suspended if the Covid-19 crisis does not show any improvement. “This is to ensure public health and safety,” he stressed.

He said an emergency, while temporary, could boost the government’s reputation if the reasons are clearly explained to the people.

On Wednesday, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah proclaimed an emergency in Batu Sapi on the advice of Health Director-General Tan Sri Noor Hisham Abdullah and Election Commission (EC) chairman Datuk Ghani Salleh (pix).

This was in response to the rapid rise in the number of new Covid-19 cases daily.

According to the EC, there are 32,962 voters in Batu Sapi, 3,170 of whom live outside of the constituency.

Political scientist Prof Wong Chin Huat disagrees with Awang Azman. “A by-election is not a (health) threat if political parties agree not to contest,” he told theSun.

For the record, there had not been a surge in Covid-19 infections after the Chini and Slim by-elections in July and August respectively.

Wong noted that in the case of Batu Sapi, most of the main parties, apart from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), have already pledged not to contest so that the Parti Warisan Sabah candidate can win uncontested.

“Bersatu (of which Muhyiddin is president) is the only party that insists on contesting ... but now the prime minister is recommending an emergency. I believe that is very disingenuous,” Wong added.

He believes that the Covid-19 pandemic could be more effectively checked if the government can ensure sensibility, coherence and consistency in its standard operating procedures as well as amend the budget by taking on board sensible criticisms by the Opposition.

Social commentator Prof Tajuddin Mohd Rasdi said the EC could have struck and agreement with political parties to postpone the by-election, thus dispensing with the need to declare an emergency.

He said this would also prevent any chance of the Covid-19 issue becoming politicised.

Tajuddin also pointed out that the United States held its presidential election as scheduled despite the fact that it is the worst hit country in the Covid-19 pandemic.