Opposition asks who called for police blockade at Parliament

PETALING JAYA: The Dewan Rakyat reconvened today with the Opposition questioning who called for the police blockade on Aug 2 as they were not allowed to enter the parliament ground.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said this question should not be raised as it was in accordance with the Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun said he had instructed the Dewan Rakyat officials to allow all Members of Parliament (MPs) to enter the parliament building but was unaware of the police intervention.

“I had instructed to open the door of the Dewan Rakyat to allow entry for all MPs but that is just my stand. On the police action in barricading the entry, that was not to my knowledge (at that time),“ he said on the second day of the Fourth term of the 14th parliament.

Hamzah, who was at first was not wearing mask when delivering his talking points, was reminded to wear one at all times to protect his health and well being.

The Bersatu minister said the blockade was due to the rising number of cases detected in the parliament, with nearly 100 testing positive and the compounds issued to those who attempted to enter was because the gathering was against Act 342.

“But we took into consideration of some Opposition MPs to reduce the amount of compounds which we have discussed with the Health Ministry, and was granted too,“ he said.

“If we were allowed to enter then there would be no gathering and it’s not a demonstration,” Datuk Mahfuz Omar (PH-Pokok Sena) said.