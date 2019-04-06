Opposition bigwigs converge in PWTC for townhall session

KUALA LUMPUR: Opposition leaders, the bulk of whom are from Barisan Nasional, will converge at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) for a townhall session.

Titled ‘Politik Malaysia Baru’, the discussion will be attended by former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, his former deputy Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, MCA President Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong, and MIC vice-president Datuk Seri Saravanan.

The townhall address began at 11am and is expected to conclude by 5pm.

So far only MIC’s vice-president Sivaraajh and Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Lokman were spotted by members of theSun team.

The bigwigs are expected to arrive at 1.30pm to attend the second-half of the townhall