Opposition gathering: Five more MPs give statements to police

KUALA LUMPUR: Five more opposition MPs had their statements recorded at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters (IPD), here today, in connection with a rally by opposition elected representatives on Monday.

Dang Wangi district police chief, ACP Noor Delihan Yahaya, said that they were Ipoh Barat MP M. Kula Segaran, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (Kulim-Bandar Baharu), Datuk Mahfuz Omar (Pokok Sena), Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub (Pulai) and Gobind Singh Deo (Puchong).

On Aug 4, six opposition MPs came to the Dang Wangi police station to record statements, while yesterday, three more MPs did the same.

On Monday, opposition MPs tried to march to the Parliament building to demand that the special sitting be resumed, even though it had been postponed on the advice of the Health Ministry following the spread of Covid-19 cases.

The group then dispersed peacefully after being instructed by the police.-Bernama