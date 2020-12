IPOH: The opposition in Perak has expressed hope that the new Menteri Besar, Datuk Saarani Mohamad will be able to run a transparent administration, besides focusing on the people’s needs and interests.

Perak State Legislative Assembly opposition leader, Dr Abdul Aziz Bari (pix) said the two aspects must not be taken lightly as these would a reflection of and the backbone of stability for the state government.

“May these aspects be the factor to ease or allow us, as the opposition, to deal with him in a good way.

“He should not see us as people who want to bring him down. We compete in a positive and healthy manner, as what the people want. The people want a good administration,” Abdul Aziz, who is also Perak DAP vice-chairman, told Bernama when contacted, here, today.

Saarani, 59, the Kota Tampan assemblyman, was sworn in as the 14th Menteri Besar of Perak before the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, at Istana Iskandariah in Kuala Kangsar today.

Meanwhile, Perak Parti Amanah Negara chairman, Datuk Asmuni Awi said Saarani’s appointment, hopefully, could resolve the political crisis altogether and the focus now should be on the state’s development.

Asmuni, who is also Manjoi assemblyman, said he would always cooperate and give his support if the agenda was given priority.

“I’m confident that in the new political history of Malaysia, especially in Perak, he (Saarani) will be able to make changes and do the best for the people,” he said.

Perak PKR chairman, Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak, said all political leaders in the state should take note of Sultan Nazrin’s reminder to end the political crisis and give the best services for the wellbeing of the people.

He said cooperation among political leaders should be a priority in safeguarding the people’s future while the world was still being adversely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama