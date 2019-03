KUALA LUMPUR: Newly appointed opposition leader Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob believes that the recently formalised cooperation between PAS and Umno has made the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government fearful of them.

“PH is not happy with our cooperation, that is why they have accused the Islamic party of being like the Taliban. If they are not scared of our alliance I don’t think they will make statements like this,” he said at the Parliament lobby today.

Ismail pointed out that the new alliance cares about the importance of other races and the matter was even discussed in their first meeting (Umno-PAS).

“The goals of the new alliance are contrary to what has been said by Pakatan leaders.

“Islam cares about the importance of everyone, in fact in Umno’s first meeting (with PAS), both sides discussed the importance of the ummah (congregation) and other races.”

Ismail then cited PAS’ past experience in governing Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah and where there has never been any complaints from the other races.

“This is because we have never sidelined them,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said he believes that this alliance can be the catalyst to eventually toppling the PH government.

Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak said that no one should worry about the alliance as PAS and Umno represents all races.

“No one should worry about the alliance,” he said at the Parliament lobby today.

Deputy Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Chong Chieng Jen and DAP’s deputy secretary-general Nga Kor Ming have both reportedly expressed their unhappiness about the alliance.