KUALA LUMPUR: As far as Bera MP Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) is concerned, his “jihad” against the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government will continue.

But he clarified that when he used the term “waging jihad” he meant “struggle”.

He said his struggle would continue because the DAP had a “very negative” perception of Islam.

Ismail Sabri has recently been quoted in news reports as saying that PAS and Umno were waging a “jihad” to overthrow the PH government that it deemed was anti-Malay and anti-Islam.

He was responding to an ultimatum from Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng to retract his remarks. Otherwise, Lim said, he would demand police take action over the “malicious and seditious hate speech”.

“Of course not (to retracting his statement). One thing we have learned from what has happened is that DAP has always been prejudiced against Islam,” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby today.

On his use of the word “jihad” he advised reporters to google it.

“It’s very clear. It means a struggle for a noble cause,” he added.