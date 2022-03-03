Opposition MP tables motion to refer Najib to Privileges Committee

KUALA LUMPUR: An Opposition lawmaker today submitted a motion to refer Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak (BN-Pekan) to the Parliamentary Committee of Privileges.

Tony Pua (PH-Damansara) when submitting the motion in the Dewan Rakyat said, it was made under Standing Order 36 (12) of the Rules of the House of Representatives.

“It is proposed that the Dewan Rakyat refer the Pekan Member of Parliament to the Comittee of Privileges in accordance with Article 36 (12) of the Rules of the House of Representatives because of his speech in the Dewan Rakyat on March 2, 2022 which contained statements that were misleading and can be described as insulting,” he said

Standing Order 36 (12) states that any member who imputes statements that mislead the House is deemed to be in contempt of the House and the member may be referred to the Committee of Privileges for the offence.

Pua said the motion was made following Najib’s speech when debating the Royal address yesterday which had misled the House on several issues related to the 1MDB debt, the acquisition of independent power producers (IPPs) and the value of Bandar Malaysia’s assets.

Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker Datuk Seri Mohd Rashid Hasnon, who chaired the meeting said : “The Office of the Speaker is considering the letter and will give an appropriate answer”. - Bernama