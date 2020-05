KUALA LUMPUR: Opposition MPs today expressed gratitude for the royal address by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at the opening of the third session of the 14th Parliament.

In a joint statement signed by six leaders from PKR, DAP, Amanah, Bersatu, Warisan and UPKO, the opposition MPs said they would play the role of check and balance in ensuring policies such as the Shared Prosperity Vision and anti-corruption plan were carried out properly.

“We also accept His Majesty’s reminder that differences of opinion should not lead to hostility, as well as the need to address racial polarisation and contain any form of provocations, beliefs and norms that are against the customs and law,” the statement said.

The King, in his royal address, also touched on various topics such as the people’s welfare, cost of living, politics, corruption, economy, unity, religion and the Covid-19 pandemic.

The opposition MPs also lauded His Majesty’s concern over corruption and abuse of power which could stifle the country’s development and tarnish its image at the international level.

In the statement, the opposition MPs also expressed their appreciation to the frontliners for their sacrifices in fighting the pandemic. — Bernama