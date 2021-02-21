Opposition MPs propose COVID-19 vaccine priority for teachers, school staff

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21: Several opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) today suggested that teachers and school staff should also be given priority in receiving the COVID-19 vaccination like other frontliners.

The matter was among five proposals submitted by seven opposition MPs in a joint statement today following the Education Ministry’s (MOE) announcement on the reopening of school sessions scheduled to begin in early March.

The MPs are Dr Maszlee Malik (Simpang Renggam), Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (Setiawangsa), Teo Nie Ching (Kulai), Datuk Dr Hasan Baharom (Tampin), Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (Muar), Amiruddin Hamzah (Kubang) and Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis (Kota Belud)

Other proposals include asking the MOE to provide flexibility on the issue of school formal attire for this year and to strengthen the technology-based learning system inside or outside the classroom.

“Many parents have been burdened by the COVID-19 pandemic and spend a lot on their children’s education. Therefore, flexible school dress codes should be allowed at least for this year as there is a possibility that schools may be closed again if the MCO (Movement Control Order) is enforced again,” according to the oppositionMPs.

On Friday, Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin announced that school sessions for preschool, Years One and Two students in primary schools nationwide will begin on March 1, while school sessions for Years Three, Four, Five and Six students will begin on March 8.

Meanwhile, vocational college students sitting for the Malaysian Vocational Certificate (SVM) Year One Semester Two and Malaysian Vocational Diploma Year One Semester Two will attend their respective institutions on March 1.- Bernama