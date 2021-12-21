Opposition must restrategise, say analysts

PETALING JAYA: The Opposition will face a bleak future in the next general election if they fail to find a new way forward after their crushing defeat in two state elections.

Political analysts are of the view that they need to restrategise if they want to have a chance to play a big role in the coming general election.

Malaysian Council of Professors senior fellow Prof Dr Jeniri Amir said the Opposition needs to do some soul searching to understand what happened in the two state elections.

“The most important thing is they need to reorganise their thinking to ensure they remain relevant with voters.

“Voters are disillusioned with Pakatan Harapan (PH) because it failed to deliver when it was in power for 22 months,” he told theSun.

Jeniri said PH leaders need to think fast about what they want to achieve and how they want to go about it.

He said most importantly, PH needs new blood with fresh ideas to lead the coalition, making it easier for them to capture the voters’ imagination.

“The Opposition also needs to attract young voters, who will be eligible to vote next year. They will be an important and vital vote bank and play a significant role in the next general election.”

Jeniri said the Opposition will not make any significant impact in the general election as the future looks bleak for PKR and Amanah, which were wiped out in the two state polls.

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia geostrategist Prof Dr Azmi Hassan said the Malacca and Sarawak state elections were a wake-up call for the Opposition.

He said the political scenario has changed and people are fed up of hearing the same old narratives.

Azmi said there seems to be a trust issue as PKR, DAP and Amanah continue to disagree with one another.

“It was not so obvious in Malacca but in Sarawak, it was very noticeable. They need to find a middle ground.”

Azmi added that opposition parties need to learn how to work with one another, as infighting shows a lack of leadership.

“Time is very limited for them to move forward with new ideas to win voter support.”

He said under normal circumstances, now would be the best time for the government to call for a general election but the pandemic has made this impossible.

Azmi added that the reprieve the Opposition has been given by the pandemic should be put to good use by getting dynamic leaders with new vision to win voters.

“The leaders seem to be harping on the same issues. New blood is needed to reinvigorate the Opposition.”